Asuka’s WrestleMania Opponent Will Be Decided In A Match Announced On Social Media

WWE

The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, as well as the champion Asuka, continue to be a particularly low priority on WWE TV, as the new Women’s Tag Team Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship take up time on both shows. Asuka didn’t appear on Smackdown this week (which sadly has begun to seem pretty normal), nor did anyone discuss the belt or who might challenge her for it at WrestleMania. That didn’t happen until the show was over, when WWE released a video online in which Kayla Braxton interviews Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.