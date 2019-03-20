Asuka’s WrestleMania Opponent Will Be Decided In A Match Announced On Social Media

03.20.19 36 mins ago

WWE

The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, as well as the champion Asuka, continue to be a particularly low priority on WWE TV, as the new Women’s Tag Team Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship take up time on both shows. Asuka didn’t appear on Smackdown this week (which sadly has begun to seem pretty normal), nor did anyone discuss the belt or who might challenge her for it at WrestleMania. That didn’t happen until the show was over, when WWE released a video online in which Kayla Braxton interviews Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSASUKACARMELLAMANDY ROSENAOMISONYA DEVILLEWRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE SMACKDOWN
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP