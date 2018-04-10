WWE Raw’s Tag Team Division Got A Big New Addition

#WWE NXT #WWE Raw #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
04.09.18

USA Network

Things just WON’T STOP HAPPENING on the Raw after WrestleMania. Already on Monday night, we’ve seen the main roster debuts of NXT Superstars Ember Moon and No Way Jose, and the returns of Bobby Lashley and Jeff Hardy.

Now we can add one more NXT call-up to the list: former NXT Tag Team Champions and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners the Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, along with their manager Paul Ellering, answered an open challenge from Heath Slater and Rhyno, who probably didn’t realize what they were signing up for.

