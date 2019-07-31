Awesome Kong On The Connections Between GLOW And The Pro Wrestling World

07.31.19

All Elite Wrestling

The Rock may be the one opening huge blockbuster summer films (and no shade on him for that), and Dave Bautista seems destined to be a star even if Stuber wasn’t a hit, but personally the wrestler-turned-actor I’m most invested in at the moment is Kia Stevens, who’s part of the AEW roster as Awesome Kong while also playing the fictional wrestler Tammé “Welfare Queen” Dawson on GLOW, Netflix’s highly acclaimed comedy series about women’s wrestling in the 1980’s, which drops its third season on August 9th. Doing both things at once puts Stevens in a unique position to draw new viewers to wrestling, and to blur the lines between wrestling and the rest of the entertainment business.

