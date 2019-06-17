Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ Season 3 Trailer Adds Vegas Glitz, Geena Davis, and More Wrestling Drama

Pro Wrestling Editor
06.17.19

Netflix

The closest thing Uproxx gets to Christmas in June is when the trailer for the new season of GLOW drops. Merry Christmas!

Season 3 of one of Netflix’s best shows sends the cast and crew to Las Vegas — and a standby for the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’s legendary Riviera Hotel and Casino — for what looks like everything you could ask for in a series of prestige television: Geena Davis (!!), vision quests, Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart,” and Betty Gilpin in a top hat and tails.

YouTube

Please scroll down and watch the trailer before we devote the entire post to Betty Gilpin in a top hat and tails. Don’t think we won’t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GLOW#Alison Brie#Pro Wrestling#Netflix
TAGSALISON BRIEBETTY GILPINgeena davisGLOWGORGEOUS LADIES OF WRESTLINGLAS VEGASNETFLIXPRO WRESTLING

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP