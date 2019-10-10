More Details Have Emerged About The New WWE Draft

Tomorrow night’s Smackdown on Fox will be the beginning of the new WWE brand draft, which will continue onto Monday Night Raw on USA three days later. The draft will divide up the WWE roster, supposedly once and for all, so that each brand and the network that hosts it will have their own set of WWE Superstars to play with. With it apparently comes the end of the so-called Wild Card Rule, which enabled movement back and forth between the brands for the past five months.



One thing we know for certain about tomorrow night’s Smackdown is that it will open with a match between close friends Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Roman will be representing Smackdown, with Seth fighting for Raw, and who wins will determine which brand gets first pick in the draft (which might feel slightly awkward if they don’t pick the guy who just won the match).

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this year’s draft will be very different from previous WWE drafts, taking more cues from the NFL Draft. Meltzer adds that WWE isn’t interested in onscreen authority figures for Raw and Smackdown right now, which is probably for the best since Shane McMahon is the only one they’ve had on either show for months, and he just lost a loser-leaves-town ladder match.

Since there are no WWE authority figures, representatives of USA and Fox will announce the draft picks (more on that below). Meltzer also notes that all the big decisions regarding who goes where in the draft have already been made, but WWE is keeping it all secret, including from the roster, who apparently won’t know which brand they’ll be on until it’s announced on the show.

UPDATE: WWE and Fox Sports have now put out a press release detailing the celebrities who will be at the draft, and more details about how the whole thing will work: