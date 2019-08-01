WWE Reportedly Plans To Fully Separate The Rosters Again This Fall

WWE

Even though nobody says the words “Wild Card Rule” on television anymore, the rosters of Raw and Smackdown continue to mix pretty freely. Just this week, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, who are officially on the Raw roster, fought Becky Lynch on that show and then had a match against Ember Moon and Bayley the next night on Smackdown. Even more glaringly, US Champ AJ Styles, accompanied by his buddies the Raw Tag Team Champions, showed up on Smackdown to face WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who was joined by his best friends the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Before the Wild Card Rule was introduced in May, apparently out of desperation for ratings, the rosters of the two shows were kept entirely separate, with rare exceptions, since they were split up in 2016.