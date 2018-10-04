Batista Is Rumored To Be In Line For A Return To WWE

No one ever really leaves WWE permanently, as evidenced by the fact that Shawn Michaels is set to make his return at WWE Crown Jewel. However, there are plenty of people who leave WWE and seem content to never return to the ring as a competitor, like … well, Shawn Michaels right up until it was announced he is set to make his return at WWE Crown Jewel.

Batista is a little different in that he seems like he actively wants to return to the ring, but he and WWE are never quite able to come to an agreement on how a return will go. Of course, he returned to WWE back in 2013-14, but since then, we haven’t seen The Animal in the squared circle, despite the fact that he said there’s a constant discussion happening between himself and the company.

But as it turns out, his hiatus might be coming to an end in a big way. A few days after it was announced that he’s slated to come back for Smackdown 1000 as part of an Evolution reunion, a rumor from Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast implies that this won’t be a one-time deal.