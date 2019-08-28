Bayley Is Tired Of Fighting Women From Raw Instead Of Smackdown

WWE

Word is that with Smackdown moving to Fox in just over a month, WWE’s Brand Split will be back in full effect. For now, though, they still seem to be observing the Wild Card Rule, even if it doesn’t get name-dropped as much as it did at first. Take Bayley, for example: She’s the Smackdown Women’s Champion, but on Monday she appeared on Raw for a match against Nikki Cross, a member of the Raw roster. Then, on Smackdown, she had a match against Lacey Evans, also a member of the Raw roster. In a backstage video WWE released online, the champ expressed her frustration at this state of affairs: