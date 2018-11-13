Becky Lynch Has Reportedly Been Pulled From Survior Series Due To Her Injury From Raw

Pro Wrestling Editor
11.13.18 32 Comments

WWE.com

Absolutely heartbreaking news on Tuesday afternoon, as following one of the hottest and most talked-about Monday Night Raw finishes in recent memory and after numerous pleas (including ours) that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey should main-event Sunday’s Survivor Series event, the match isn’t happening at all. The champion vs. champion match has reportedly been removed from Sunday’s card due to injury.

Fightful is reporting that the blood spilled during Raw’s closing segment came along with a broken nose and a concussion. Concussions have become serious business for WWE stars, and the seriousness of the injury appears to have caused them to pull her from the highly anticipated match.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Ronda Rousey#WWE Raw
TAGSBECKY LYNCHinjuriesNIA JAXRONDA ROUSEYSURVIVOR SERIES 2018WWE RAWWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP