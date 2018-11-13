WWE.com

Absolutely heartbreaking news on Tuesday afternoon, as following one of the hottest and most talked-about Monday Night Raw finishes in recent memory and after numerous pleas (including ours) that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey should main-event Sunday’s Survivor Series event, the match isn’t happening at all. The champion vs. champion match has reportedly been removed from Sunday’s card due to injury.

Fightful is reporting that the blood spilled during Raw’s closing segment came along with a broken nose and a concussion. Concussions have become serious business for WWE stars, and the seriousness of the injury appears to have caused them to pull her from the highly anticipated match.