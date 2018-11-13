Absolutely heartbreaking news on Tuesday afternoon, as following one of the hottest and most talked-about Monday Night Raw finishes in recent memory and after numerous pleas (including ours) that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey should main-event Sunday’s Survivor Series event, the match isn’t happening at all. The champion vs. champion match has reportedly been removed from Sunday’s card due to injury.
Fightful is reporting that the blood spilled during Raw’s closing segment came along with a broken nose and a concussion. Concussions have become serious business for WWE stars, and the seriousness of the injury appears to have caused them to pull her from the highly anticipated match.
If this is true, I really hope they don’t decide to “sit” on Becky for a few weeks to try and cool her off.
Maybe now they can call her ‘injury prone’ and bench her for 6 months
…sigh.
Well…put Mandy on the SDL Survivor Series team and do Ronnie/Asuka?
This is good. This should be on the mania card anyway.
@Charles_Bronson… If there is a silver lining in this unfortunate situation, this is it.
We didn’t deserve her anyway and especially not Vince & Co…I fucking knew that Under siegeing was too “good” to not have a shit lining
That sucks. WWE doesn’t “work” concussions that i’m aware of. I cancelled the Network so i can’t watch anyway, but it’s the one match that has anything behind it.
Curse you monkey paw. This isn’t how I wanted to get rid of Nia Jax and Tamina!
It’s hard to believe they can’t work around these injuries in a fake sport where you can decide whether Becky has to take any bumps. Worst case scenario, have Becky blast Rousey on the way to the ring and beat the crap out of her to save the match for another show.
I agree. They can protect Ronda by making it a sneak attack where Becky doesn’t take any bumps and where Ronda looks tough for fighting through an ambush. She probably doesn’t want to look like a loser two shows in a row though, since Raw ended sort of like that.
FUCKINSHITGODDAMNSONOFABITCH
Today’s most appropriate pro-graps hashtag.
We really can’t have nice things
Also #releasedanabrookeplease
…wait, why Dana? Nia was the one who blasted her.
Didn’t Dana Brooke kick her right in the face?
Also, why not anyway. Dana Brooke is the worst.
I don’t think so…
Also, Dana will never be worse than Nattie at anything.
#CANCELMYSUBSCRIPTION
#noonecares
#99%sureitsajokejig
#CancelNiaJax
+1 trillion
Way to go Nia, you stupid idiot.
Well if it is a work, that’d be one way to protect Ronda without having to worry about also having Becky potentially lose. If it isn’t, I’m glad WWE is taking concussions seriously.
Becky’s still promoting the match on Twitter, so maybe there’s hope?
Either there’s hope or Becky is more concussed than anybody realizes.
Paige just tweeted about the match literally just 2 minutes ago.
don’t make me reactivate twitter to follow this!!!!
And Vince will punish Nia by putting her in a last minute match against Rousey and force her to tap out in seconds.
NOOOOOO!!!
Wait… if they were smart, they could have her show up like Austin did after he broke his neck and cause all sorts of hell (without taking any bumps). Or is that too reckless? Honestly, I have no idea how much activity a person can commit to while nursing a concussion.
Its all just a beautiful work. The blood, the fake injury, they are playing this all perfectly for once. Becky is going to show up, wreck Ronda, and a generational star is born.
Ha, just kidding.
Darkest Timeline