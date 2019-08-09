WWE Network

Raw Women’s Champion, WWE 2K20 cover athlete, and The Man® Becky Lynch will defend her title against Natalya in a submission match at this Sunday’s SummerSlam event in Toronto.

Natalya has the home country advantage, but she has an additional, unspoken connection to Lynch: she was on-screen best friends with and the trainer of Ronda Rousey, whom Lynch unseated as Raw Women’s Champion in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania.

At Friday’s media junket for SummerSlam, we had a moment to ask the champ about the possibility of Rousey returning in some way, shape, or form to help out Nattie, either during or after the match. Rousey was sidelined with an injury she suffered at Mania and has been away from the company since April, but lately she’s been filming table-themed Dudley Boy horror movie parodies, so the second biggest show of the year would be as good a time as any to show back up.