Ronda Rousey’s Horror Parody With D-Von Dudley Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

08.02.19 2 hours ago

Ronda Rousey on YouTube

No kidding, this might be my favorite thing Ronda Rousey’s ever done. As someone who never followed UFC, I wasn’t a big fan of her role in the feud with Becky Lynch, particularly not when it involved her regressive views on gender. I’ve also had some concerns about how safe she is in the ring, and the jury’s still out on what effect she’ll have on Total Divas. Today though, I’m ready to give her props. She just released a parody horror movie trailer on her YouTube channel, written by Jason Nawara and Justin Golightly and guest starring D-Von Dudley, and as parody trailers go (something YouTube is full of), it’s really damn funny.

