WWE Network

As we mentioned last week, former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey reportedly broke her right hand “throwing punches” during the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Per an update from Fightful, Rousey’s set to have surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday. No word on the severity of the break, exactly when it happened, or how this correlates to her reported plans to take time off after WrestleMania anyway.