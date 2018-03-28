The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/27/18: The PhenEMOnal One

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Daniel Bryan made us all cry and stan for Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan fired Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, we saw Daniel Bryan wrestle for the first time in years when he defended himself from Kevin and Sami’s subsequent attack, and other people did some stuff too, I think.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for March 27, 2018.
So wait, things are actually happening on Smackdown now? Who knew.
Also: get your shit together, tag team scene.
What are you talking about? The tag team scene is great. Usos/New Day/Bludgeon Brothers is probably going to be one of the best wrestlemania tag title matches in years.
This week’s SDL Top Ten:
Top Ten SDLers who’d most benefit from a face/heel turn:
1. Bob Roode (Heel) – 37 Pts
2. Rusev (Face) – 34 Pts
3. Charlotte (Heel) – 19 Pts
4. Aiden English (Face) – 18 Pts
5. Randy Orton (Full on Heel) – 17 Pts
6. Ruby Riott (Face) – 15 Pts
7. Big E (Heel) – 10 Pts
8. Becky Lynch (Heel) – 6 Pts
8. Chad Gable (Face) – 6 Pts
10. New Day (Whole team Heel) – 5 Pts
Hell yes to #7. The next big “There’s Always a Plan B” moment.
The fake out kinshasa was a stroke of pure genius
Still notching about the Women’s battle royal even after the name change, seems fitting.
*bitching
They turned the trophy into a fucking uterus. That’s a bitchable offense.
Love your idea for Breezango as the last 2 in the battleroyal, but it would be even better if 5 of those 25 minutes was them standing in the ring staring at each other well a voiceover of the thoughts in their heads a la DDT wrestling play throughout the arena.