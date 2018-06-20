Wrestling Legend Big Van Vader Has Died

#WWE
06.20.18 3 hours ago 15 Comments

WWE Network

Sometimes on this website I end up having to write up news stories that break my heart, and this is one of them. Pro wrestling legend, 11-time World Champion and Mastodon Leon White, best known as Big Van Vader, has passed away on Monday night at age 63. Vader died from complications related to pneumonia and a weakened heart from years of health problems.

Back in November of 2016, Vader made headlines when he announced that a doctor had given him only two years to live, and while it looked like things were getting more hopeful and that his heart surgery had gone well, the big man didn’t make it to two years.

Here’s the announcement, via Twitter:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBig Van VaderdeathsvaderWCWWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP