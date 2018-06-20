Wrestling Legend Big Van Vader Has Died

Sometimes on this website I end up having to write up news stories that break my heart, and this is one of them. Pro wrestling legend, 11-time World Champion and Mastodon Leon White, best known as Big Van Vader, has passed away on Monday night at age 63. Vader died from complications related to pneumonia and a weakened heart from years of health problems.
Back in November of 2016, Vader made headlines when he announced that a doctor had given him only two years to live, and while it looked like things were getting more hopeful and that his heart surgery had gone well, the big man didn’t make it to two years.
Here’s the announcement, via Twitter:
One of my favorites. RIP, Big guy.
God damn, this is awful. Rest in paradise, Mastodon. The wrestling world is worse off without you around.
I reload the Pro Wrestling page this morning and I see this headline. A chill runs down my spine, me face falls, my eyes bug out, my jaw falls open, shock permeates my being. And the only thing I can say is, “What?”
That man was a legend. An honest to goodness wrestling legend. To all who hear his name, to all who have seen him, and those who are yet to discover him in the archives I say unto you this…
“Look upon his works ye mighty…and despair.”
To those of us who saw him know this.
We lived in Vader’s Time…
And now that time has gone from us..
That’s sad. RIP. Hopefully the WWE inducts him in the hall of fame now although it should of happened years ago
It sounds nice but its so disrespectful to put people in AFTER they die. Its like what the NFL did to Kenny Stabler. RIP Vader. I guess it was Vader time in the after life.
One of the first truly big men wrestlers I experienced. His matches with Sting, Ric Flair and Cactus Jack were legendary. To a 10-year old boy, he was one of the scariest things I saw on TV.
Rest in peace Leon.
I just re-watched his match with Ric Flair from Starrcade 93 a day or two ago. Not sure at the time what prompted me to do it, but I’m glad I did. It’s still a classic. And his match with Sting from GAB ’92 was fantastic and 100% holds up. I still think that’s one of my favorites of their series. Godspeed to the man.
You have wrestlers who are “your guys”. Mine were pretty predictable for someone on this website (Hulk Hogan as a young kid, then Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, CM Punk, and Daniel Bryan) but there was one guy who I loved who was different: Vader. I was probably the only ten year old wishing Vader would beat Shawn Michaels at Summerslam 96.
Rest in Power, Vader.
Holy shit, someone else who was cheering for Vader. Internet high five
I wish I’d liked wrestling earlier as a kid so I could have “discovered” Vader earlier than my teens. I got into wrestling around nine in 1996 and he was there – and I always thought he looked cool – but I kind of missed his shining moments in WWE. We didn’t get Summerslam that year so I didn’t get to see the match with HBK – my favorite at the time – when it happened. We didn’t catch Final Four, either. I do remember seeing him at a very early 1997 live event in Albany, New York where he wrestled Bret Hart, another guy I liked a lot, which was cool. My brain insists it was a Raw taping but I’ve never bothered to look into it to know for sure.
When I got older and saw that SummerSlam match, I actually got a little mad he didn’t win. Dude should have been WWE champion at least once. He was money.
One of the most memorable monsters from my childhood, whose accomplishments I wasn’t fully aware of until I started coming to this site (you suck sometimes, WWE). Rest in Power, Mastadon.
One of the best of all times. An absolute beast in WCW. One of Vince’s biggest mistakes is how he completely botched Vader’s WWF/WWE run. Condolences to his family.
God dammit, now I’m upset, Vader’s one of my favorites. It seemed like things might have been going a bit better too. I hope his family is holding up alright.
I was never a WCW guy, so I missed all his real great points, but was always aware of his legendary status. For me, the best memories of him will be his Boy Meets World episodes, as he seemed to fit into that whole world so well.
Today might be rusev day but it’s always VADER TIME!