Wrestling Legend Big Van Vader Has Died

Sometimes on this website I end up having to write up news stories that break my heart, and this is one of them. Pro wrestling legend, 11-time World Champion and Mastodon Leon White, best known as Big Van Vader, has passed away on Monday night at age 63. Vader died from complications related to pneumonia and a weakened heart from years of health problems.

Back in November of 2016, Vader made headlines when he announced that a doctor had given him only two years to live, and while it looked like things were getting more hopeful and that his heart surgery had gone well, the big man didn’t make it to two years.

Here’s the announcement, via Twitter:

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018