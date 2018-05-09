WWE Network

Why isn’t the Roman Reigns experiment working?

Some say it has, despite four consecutive WrestleMania main-event spots in a row without becoming the popular face of WWE. Roman says he’s the best in-ring performer in the world, Ryback thinks he’s great and Chris Jericho thinks he could get fans to love him. Then you have legends like Kurt Angle, Jim Ross and Steve Austin who realize the guy is talented, but that he’s not “The Guy” because there’s still so much work to be done.

Then there are the old school pro wrestling veterans without a lot of nice things to say. One of those is Bobby Fulton, multiple-time NWA territory, World Class and Smoky Mountain tag champ as one half of classic 1980s tag team The Fantastics. In an interview with the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, Bobby said that Roman couldn’t have been a star back in the golden era of wrestling. In fact, Fulton insists he wouldn’t even have a job, because he’s not getting the job done.