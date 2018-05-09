Why isn’t the Roman Reigns experiment working?
Some say it has, despite four consecutive WrestleMania main-event spots in a row without becoming the popular face of WWE. Roman says he’s the best in-ring performer in the world, Ryback thinks he’s great and Chris Jericho thinks he could get fans to love him. Then you have legends like Kurt Angle, Jim Ross and Steve Austin who realize the guy is talented, but that he’s not “The Guy” because there’s still so much work to be done.
Then there are the old school pro wrestling veterans without a lot of nice things to say. One of those is Bobby Fulton, multiple-time NWA territory, World Class and Smoky Mountain tag champ as one half of classic 1980s tag team The Fantastics. In an interview with the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, Bobby said that Roman couldn’t have been a star back in the golden era of wrestling. In fact, Fulton insists he wouldn’t even have a job, because he’s not getting the job done.
“I’m-a tell you right now. If Roman Reigns was wrestling back in the day, they would have fired him already. Because he can’t get the job done if they hired him as a babyface. Jerry Lawler told me one time when I was breaking in the business, I was going out to the ring and was wrestling underneath – and underneath means that you’re at the bottom of the rung – and it got to the point where the people knew I was gonna lose when I walked to the ring and I was working in Memphis. I said, ‘man, the people are booing me when I walk to the ring!’ [Lawler] said, ‘well, maybe it’s time for you to go. You’re here as a babyface.’ And, like I said, if Roman Reigns was wrestling back in the day, and I mean I give all props to his family and where he comes from and who he is. But as far as getting the job done as a professional wrestler, even as a sports entertainer, he’s not getting it done because he is not able to make that connection with the people.”
I think Roman would have worked in the territory days better than today, and here’s why: No internet. And kayfabe was still alive. Do we hate Roman for his mic work? Yes, but the MAIN reason we hate him is because we KNOW Vince LOVES him and wants us to love him too, and won’t stop putting him in the main event, and having him no sell everyone’s finishers, and overcome the odds, etc. If we the fans weren’t keyed in on all the backstage stuff, and all we knew is what was on TV, we might not mind him as much.
Speak for yourself the way he’s written and his character in general are what I hate. I could give a shit less if he’s the golden boy if he was going out there and having matches that make sense and not being the worst/annoying and whiny as fuck.
@geegollyitsjosh I don’t know how you can claim Roman doesn’t deliver in the ring, besides at Backlash but that was an anomaly.
Every critique of Roman is functionally one of Vince’s booking, dude even admits it at the end and somehow still blames Roman for it?
It’s really fucking stupid that somebody who worked as a wrestler, and presumably understands what the workers can and can’t control would view Roman as a problem, rather than as a guy who has got out there and let himself be made an ass of because he’s doing what he’s told.
Presumably any booker worth his salt who wasn’t afflicted with Vince’s obtuse ego would correctly position Roman as a monster ass kicker and not try and make the fans feel sorry for him. (ironically I do feel super sorry for Roman, but not that way).
(also, while I clearly have clicked on this I would have hoped that the recent changes at this place would have eliminated the “old person says something dumb for attention and now here’s that attention” stories. Didn’t Uproxx just kinda admit that model didn’t work?)
But the wrestler (Roman in this example) has to work and succeed within the confines of his character. Roman can’t do it, therefore he is a failure as a babyface. In part, it is his fault. Spinning gold out of hay isn’t unheard of, there are dozens of examples.
It may not be entirely his fault, but final responsibility and blame isn’t going to fall on the guy who owns the company.
Why the fuck wouldn’t the final responsibility fall on the guy booking the matches and writing the promos exactly?
What are specific things you should Roman should have done/should do differently?
There is absolutely nothing wrong with Roman. The problem is they’re trying to make him Austin instead of the Rock. If he had turned on the Shield instead of Rollins and joined the Authority he would probably be in a good place to have turned super babyface by now.
He is a good worker, has a nice kinetic energy to his moveset. That being said, his offense consists of like five moves and 90% of it is punch/kick/kick out of finisher based. How hard is it not to screw that up? And he still manages to have the worst spear/Samoan drop I’ve seen in a while. Not just technically unsound, lazy as hell. You can blame WWE, but also the guy for not taking the initiative to improve his character and arsenal. He’s headlined four straight WrestleManias, you think he doesn’t have backstage sway? Oh wait, I forgot, “backstage politics are conspiring against him and it is really Brock who is Vince’s boy” get out of here.
@Endy_Mion He doesn’t have backstage sway. No one does anymore compared to days gone by.
What is Fulton even going on about? Back in his day, Reigns would have been Samoan Savage or some dumb as hell gimmick like that.