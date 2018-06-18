WWE Network

The main event of Sunday night’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view was the men’s MITB match that featured Rusev, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, and Braun Strowman.

As he planned all week, Kevin Owens got the rest of the superstars to gang up on Strowman to incapacitate the Monster Among Men to start the match, with him ultimately being buried under a pile of ladders at the top of the stage. Strowman remained there for a good 10 minutes before he eventually emerged to attack Finn Balor as he tried to pluck one of those ladders off the Braun pile.

Owens, Rusev, and Samoa Joe teamed up to once again try to take out Strowman, with Owens climbing one of the gigantic ladders while Rusev and Joe put him on a table. Strowman shook free of those two and climbed the ladder to grab Owens, who begged for mercy to no avail. Strowman pulled him all the way up the ladder, and proceeded to launch poor Owens through a pair of tables below in a Mankind-esque bump from Owens.