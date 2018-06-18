Braun Strowman Threw Kevin Owens Off A Giant Ladder At Money In The Bank

#WWE
06.17.18 41 mins ago

WWE Network

The main event of Sunday night’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view was the men’s MITB match that featured Rusev, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, and Braun Strowman.

As he planned all week, Kevin Owens got the rest of the superstars to gang up on Strowman to incapacitate the Monster Among Men to start the match, with him ultimately being buried under a pile of ladders at the top of the stage. Strowman remained there for a good 10 minutes before he eventually emerged to attack Finn Balor as he tried to pluck one of those ladders off the Braun pile.

Owens, Rusev, and Samoa Joe teamed up to once again try to take out Strowman, with Owens climbing one of the gigantic ladders while Rusev and Joe put him on a table. Strowman shook free of those two and climbed the ladder to grab Owens, who begged for mercy to no avail. Strowman pulled him all the way up the ladder, and proceeded to launch poor Owens through a pair of tables below in a Mankind-esque bump from Owens.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanKEVIN OWENSWWEWWE MONEY IN THE BANK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP