The debut of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox featured a lot of unexpected moments, from a an EDM DJ with a marshmallow head winning the 24/7 Championship from Carmella and Kevin Owens maybe finally actually ridding WWE of Shane McMahon (?). One of the most unexpected came in the form of a confrontation between the Monster Among Men and a super-heavyweight boxing champion.

6-foot-8, 386-pound Braun Strowman and 6-foot-9, 257-pound Tyson Fury almost came to blows during the finish of an 8-man tag team match.