WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the summer with one of the worst matches of the year, and closed it out trying to redeem himself against at SummerSlam.

Still, many of the current wrestlers and Goldberg’s peers, such as NXT Superstar Matt Riddle — who is definitely not his bro — don’t have a high opinion of him. One who recently spoke up is fellow Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart, who doesn’t believe Goldberg should be in the WWE Hall of Fame at all.