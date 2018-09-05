Bret Hart Finally Opened Up About The Death Of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

Bret Hart is ready to talk about the death of a beloved wrestler gone too soon. Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart died in August at age 63.

Many wrestlers, former and current, mourned his loss online and WWE put on a touching tribute for Neidhart at Raw shortly thereafter. But the Hitman, who started The Hart Foundation with the former tag team champion, remained mostly mum on the loss of his friend and teammate.

On Tuesday, though, Hart finally addressed the death of Neidhart with a touching tribute to his departed companion on Instagram. The post is a photo of the two standing next to one another in wrestling gear. Starting the post with a Cormac McCarthy quote, Hart apologized for the delay in him responding but said the death was a difficult thing for him to address.

