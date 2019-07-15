Brock Lesnar Finally Cashed In Money In The Bank At Extreme Rules

07.14.19 36 mins ago

WWE

Before either world championship was defended at WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Paul Heyman showed up to tease that either WWE Champion Kofi Kingston or Universal Champion Seth Rollins could have to deal with his client, Brock Lesnar, in addition to their scheduled opponent. After alluding to his ECW roots (Extreme Rules was in Philadelphia), the real-life executive director of Raw warned that Lesnar would cash in the Money In The Bank briefcase he controversially won on the PPV of the same name – or he could be lying.

Kofi Kingston managed to retain his title against Samoa Joe without dealing with The Beast Incarnate. Seth Rollins, however, wasn’t so lucky. Maybe Heyman was lying!

