Brock Lesnar Made A Shocking Return To WWE At Money In The Bank

One of the big questions going into WWE‘s 2019 Money in the Bank Network special, besides who would win the women’s MITB ladder match, was who would win the men’s MITB ladder match to earn a future world title shot at the time of his choosing. One of the big questions about WWE in general recently has been if/when Brock Lesnar would return to the company after quitting MMA and being advertised for WWE’s next show funded by the government of Saudi Arabia. Tonight, these questions were answered at the same time!

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match was set up to include eight competitors, but it started with only seven: Randy Orton, Ali, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Bálor, and Andrade. The eighth entrant in the match was switched out multiple times. Braun Strowman, last year’s men’s MITB winner, was originally booked to compete but was replaced by Sami Zayn after losing Falls Count Anywhere match to him on Raw. Backstage at Money in the Bank, Zayn was removed from the match after he was ambushed and taken to a Local Medical Facility. Triple H then ejected Strowman from the building, assuming he was the Zayn’s attacker.

With seven wrestlers in the ring, the match began as the show’s main event and quickly featured exciting and brutal athletic feats. Highlights included Andrade knocking a ladder out from under Orton with a springboard dropkick, Andrade delivering an extremely badass sunset flip to Bálor from the top of the ladder to put him through another ladder, and McIntyre throwing Ricochet out of the ring over the top rope, driving him through a ladder outside.