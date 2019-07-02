AAA

AAA gave people who don’t normally pay attention to Triplemanía two big reasons to pay attention to Triplemanía this year: the pro wrestling debut of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez and the possibility that wrestlers from their new American partner company, All Elite Wrestling, would perform. When AAA announced the full card for the August 3 event at a press conference today that was streamed on Facebook Live, it was revealed that these things will converge in an unexpected way when Cody Rhodes, Velasquez, and Psycho Clown (one of AAA’s top babyfaces) team up against the trio of Taurus, Texano Jr., and a surprise partner. The biggest hint about the identity of the surprise partner so far is that he has MMA skills.

A clash between Cody and Taurus has been teased since Cody’s first appearance in AAA as an AEW representative. A future one-on-one, man vs. minotaur match seems inevitable now, especially since Cody will make his AAA debut teaming with MJF against the team of Taurus and Brian Cage on July 18.