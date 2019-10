Earlier today during a pre-Smackdown press conference at T-Mobile Arena, WWE announced that the debut match of MMA legend Cain Velasquez would be against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia announce.

ESPN followed the news quickly with the announcement that Velasquez’s appearance wouldn’t be a one-off, and that he’d not only signed with the company, but for a, ‘lucrative, multi-year’ deal.