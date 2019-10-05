Tonight’s premiere of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox featured guest appearances from wrestling legends like The Rock, and big matches including a Four Horsewomen tag team match, a ladder match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, and, in the main event, Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

Even more than his match with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, when he won the title for the first time in his eleven-year WWE career, Kingston went into his match with Lesnar as the underdog. Lesnar has held the WWE Championship four times in the past and has dominated the Universal Championship picture since 2017. On the real-life side of things, the same star power that has allowed the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to not wrestle a single match on WWE TV since he returned to the company in 2012 made his defeat of Kingston seem inevitable.