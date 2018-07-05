We Could Finally Be Heading To A Daniel Bryan-Miz Showdown

YouTube

Nearly two years in the making, The Miz and Daniel Bryan’s war of words may be finally leading to a showdown in the squared circle.

After Miz’s scorched earth promo on Bryan in 2016 (one in which he admits he took shots below the belt), the two spent much of their time on Smackdown Live taking verbal shots at each other. With Bryan relegated to a general manager role and Miz having arguably the greatest run of his wrestling career, Bryan didn’t imagine there would ever be a payoff to their feud at the time. The former WWE Champion was miraculously cleared in early 2018 though, and now appears on a collision course with Miz.

WWE has done well in planting the seeds for this money rivalry, keeping the two competitors just far enough away to keep things interesting. The Miz’s latest antics involved him taking advantage of the Bludgeon Brothers beatdown two weeks ago in a gauntlet match on Smackdown. He’s remained curiously in the background as Team Hell No prepares to challenge for the Smackdown Live Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules, interjecting himself just enough to know he’s there, lurking and ready to strike.