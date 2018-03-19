Daniel Bryan Says There’s ‘A Chance’ He May Compete At WrestleMania 34

03.19.18 2 hours ago

The year was 2014. The city was New Orleans. The WrestleMania was XXX. The main event was the greatest underdog story WWE had told in decades. That was the night Daniel Bryan defeated three men in one night (including two in a the triple threat for the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships), unarguably the biggest peak of his career as a professional wrestler.

Since then, Bryan’s had a rocky few years, filled with serious injuries and attempted comebacks, followed by retiring from in-ring competition in February 2016. Ever since then, though, Bryan has talked about returning to the ring one day, whether it be for WWE or for another professional wrestling promotion.

Well now, the year is 2018. The city is New Orleans. The WrestleMania is 34. And, according to a new interview with United Arab Emirates media outlet the National, there is a chance Daniel Bryan may step back in the ring next month.

