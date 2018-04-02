By now, you probably know exactly how you feel about Daniel Bryan’s WWE comeback, and we’ve found out a lot of stuff about the behind-the-scenes moves that made it all possible. We heard about the moment Daniel Bryan found out he was medically cleared to return. We listed some dream matches for Bryan. (I’d like to add Braun Strowman to this list, for the record.)
Now, thanks to ESPN’s Andrew Feldman, we know how HHH feels about his WrestleMania 30 opponent’s journey to returning to the squared circle. The man who runs NXT (and portions of WWE) was worried that Bryan was going to make good on his promise and leave the company if he didn’t get medically cleared. But according to him, he wasn’t concerned about what’s Best for Business. Which is surprising!
“Part of me was so afraid in the period of time when it [was] all going down that he was going to walk and say ‘forget it’ and go wrestle for someone else that doesn’t care, that doesn’t take their health into consideration — because that’s pretty much everywhere else — and risk his life and his health and his family and his baby and risk all of it. And it’s not worth that. We take enough risk every day in what we do. Every day.”
Let’s ignore the shade thrown at “pretty much everywhere else” for a minute and remind ourselves how lucky we are to be living in this reality era. It’s such a treat to have access like this, to learn how real people feel about real life comebacks. The ESPN story, which you can read in full right here, dives into this even more.
I think that Triple H’s concerns were somewhat genuine though I’m doubtful if that is the entirety of the story. Based on his comments, as well as multiple reports published between 2016 to now, it wasn’t like Bryan was completely finished with WWE; he was doing all he could to be cleared as a measure to show that he would be forced to compete somewhere else. And given his position in the company when he was at his hottest, Hunter no doubt sees Bryan as a valuable asset. And he believes that given what the company knows about Bryan’s health compared to competing promotions, it would be best for him to work there. And finally, the last person I want to hear anything from about this story is Michaels. Regal was more of a trainer (and just an overall better trainer in general) for Bryan to become accustomed to the WWE style.