Daniel Bryan WWE Dream Matches: An Extremely Obvious, Timely List

WWE

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days and somehow didn’t see, Daniel Bryan — now former Smackdown General Manager, and suddenly current-again American goddamn Dragon — has been medically cleared to compete again. He’s already throwing beautiful snap Germans and taking pop-up powerbombs, so the news is really real, and most of us have already launched into WHAT IF HE WRESTLED THIS GUY, WHAT IF HE WRESTLED THIS GUY territory.

This bit from The Observer is hopeful as well, as it clarifies that Bryan is going to be an actual regular pro wrestler again, and not just a guy who pops in for a match or two a year like Shane McMahon or Triple H.

He is back as a regular. His schedule hasn’t been decided. The best guess is something similar to Randy Orton’s schedule, where he’d be a regular but not work the entire house show schedule, but still work many house shows and all the big shows. The only difference between him and every other wrestler on the roster is that part of his agreement when getting WWE to send him to leading neurologists of Maroon’s choosing to get evaluated, is that he agreed, after every match, until WWE was comfortable that he was okay, he would go to the WWE doctors backstage and get Impact testing and a neuropsychological evaluation done.

Knowing that, let’s talk about what we’ve been talking about all week: possible, current WWE dream matches for Daniel Bryan. Let’s get the best and most obvious one out of the way first.