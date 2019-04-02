Everything You Need To Know About The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard

NJPW

Between NXT TakeOver: New York and WrestleMania 35, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling are bringing their top stars to Madison Square Garden for the first time. The ROH/NJPW branded G1 Supercard event also includes representation of the other key members of this international, inter-promotional alliance with wrestlers featured from CMLL, Stardom, and RevPro.

There have been significant talent turnover, especially for ROH, and dramatic kayfabe developments since this show was first announced in July 2018 and sold out a month later. Most of the matches ended up being set up during the past month’s events surrounding both companies’ Anniversary Shows and the New Japan Cup, and several could have major consequences for ROH and/or NJPW’s futures. Most importantly, there’s the potential for some memorable in-ring action. In this article, we’ll break down the who, the what, and the why of the G1 Supercard.