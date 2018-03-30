YouTube

We recently had the unbelievable good fortune to sit down for the better part of an hour with Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan, thanks to the good people at PCW Ultra. We spoke to him about a whole bunch of things (including a lot of WCW talk) for McMahonsplaining, the With Spandex Podcast.

You can find that entire conversation on the latest episode of the podcast, but one thing we wanted to get his take on was the recent decision by WWE to announce, and then withdraw, the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal from WrestleMania 34. The women’s battle royal match will still take place as advertised, but public backlash and sponsor pressure forced WWE to change the name. All things considered, that was probably a pretty good decision.

Since Sullivan has seen it all and done it all during his time in pro wrestling — and is pretty much universally regarded as one of the finest minds to ever be in the business — we felt it necessary to pick his brain about this topic.