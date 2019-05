NJPW

A piece about All Elite Wrestling published today on Bleacher Report, whose streaming service is selling Double or Nothing as a PPV, included statements from AEW execs Cody, the Young Bucks, and Tony Khan about a variety of topics, including healthcare for wrestlers. Matt and Nick Jackson also spoke about why AEW, which Matt says “was basically just a conversation between myself, my wife, and Tony Khan” months ago, was born.