Tony Khan On When Jake Hager Was Signed And His Role In AEW

Last night’s premiere episode of AEW Dynamite ended with the destructive appearance of Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE and Jack Strong on Lucha Underground. Although questions remain for next week, Jake looks to be part of a Chris Jericho-led heel stable that also includes Sammy Guevara and the former LAX, Santana and Ortiz. At the media scrum after the show, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Hager, and revealed that they’ve been keeping his signing under wraps for a while now.