Jim Ross Doesn’t Think AEW Is Competition For WWE

Is All Elite Wrestling competition for industry giant WWE?
It sure seems like WWE thinks so, given that they reportedly recognized AEW as such in a meeting and that they decided to air EVOLVE on the WWE Network for the first time opposite an AEW show for which the proceeds of the gate go to victims of violent crimes. However, wrestler-turned-actor David Bautista said he doesn’t think AEW is serious competition for WWE, citing the older company’s global reach, and it turns out AEW announcer Jim Ross has similar views.