Former WWE Diva Chyna Has Passed Away

According to her official Twitter account, Joanie Laurer, better known as WWE Diva Chyna, has passed away at age 45:

#RipChyna 😢😢😢 all of us on team Chyna love you and will love you forever babe. Felix pic.twitter.com/jOfbHUAI2j — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) April 21, 2016

No further information has been released at this time. We’ll continue to update as the story develops.