Former WWE Diva Chyna Has Passed Away

04.21.16 2 years ago 50 Comments
chyna

wwe network

According to her official Twitter account, Joanie Laurer, better known as WWE Diva Chyna, has passed away at age 45:

No further information has been released at this time. We’ll continue to update as the story develops.

