Former WWE Diva Chyna Has Passed Away

According to her official Twitter account, Joanie Laurer, better known as WWE Diva Chyna, has passed away at age 45:
No further information has been released at this time. We’ll continue to update as the story develops.
#RipChyna 😢😢😢 all of us on team Chyna love you and will love you forever babe.
Felix pic.twitter.com/jOfbHUAI2j
— Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) April 21, 2016
NO
think she’ll go in the hof now?
Too little, too late. WWE used her up and tossed her out. They treated her like she didn’t even exist for years, even when she was clearly reaching out for help. Now they’ll treat her like a legend and try to sell some extra t-shirts. Fuck them.
Yes. Hopefully it will be Lita or one of the other Women’s Wrestlers who inducts her. Maybe Stone Cold who asked HHH about it during their interview. Please not a McMahon, Helmsley or DX member.
Say what you will about what being in the Hall of Fame means, but it certainly meant something to her and it’s a shame she never got to see it happen. I’m sure her personal relationships with HHH and X-Pac and post-wrestling career choices made it unlikely, but these things haven’t been enough to disqualify previous inductees with less credentials than her. She was a memorable figure during a huge time for wrestling, had a strong following and was booked as an equal with people like Jericho and Jarrett. It should have happened when she was alive, but it needs to happen regardless.
Trips absolutely should induct her. If he feels up to it.
And we have no fucking idea if they did or didn’t reach out to her.
There’ll be lots of pressure on wwe to ‘validate their stance and actions’ with her because blaming the company for any death is what folks do. It’s all pretty sad since…you know…a person died. And wwe folks are gonna have guilt with or without the pitchfork parade that’ll come their way. Too bad she couldn’t find something safer to make her ‘happy’, whatever ‘happy’ is.
@El Gigante Couldn’t agree more. And when they induct her posthumously it will be disingenuous and piss me off. Clearly reaching out for help over the last couple of years is exactly right.
They will do it now that she won’t be around to be there. And it will disgust me when they do.
@El Gigante @foremania You’re entitled to your opinion but I have to wonder what it’s based on. You act like they were forcing her to compete against her will. She had a huge position in the company and was given unprecedented opportunities for a woman competitor. Are you implying she did not want any of that? That she was a reluctant participant in her own rise to stardom? Or that she was ‘owed’ by the WWE because she had been successful? She was released from the company in November 2000 because they couldn’t agree to terms, and everything I’ve read says that she wanted more money than they were willing to give her. After her release, she was involved in, by all accounts, a terribly unhealthy codependent relationship with Sean Waltman that resulted in drug addiction, pornography, and worst of all, terrible VH1 reality shows, several of which centering around her substance abuse problems which she was often in denial of. This is the key element. It is very well known that beginning in 2007 WWE offered to pay for substance abuse treatment for current and former employees. Do you know that these services were not extended to her, or denied to her? This is the only reason I can think of why you and other people are claiming WWE ignored her “clearly reaching out for help.” As others have stated, you have to first want to help yourself. How many times did she (very publicly) badmouth Triple H and others at the company? She insinuated Triple H was a pedophile at one point, and also said he abused her…which she later recounted. She said the same about Sean Waltman and went so far as to say he coerced her into taking drugs. She made a porno where she has sex with McMahon lookalikes. Including Stephanie. Yet the company should be condemned for not doing…what exactly?
I’m not condemning her for having problems – I sympathize with her that she dealt with those problems so publicly – but it seems to me she had the same opportunities to get help – perhaps even more, due to her celebrity – than any other former wrestler has.
It’s a very hard and unforgiving business. Her in-ring career was legendary, but her life outside the ring seems sadly typical. She clearly had a lot of issues, issues that were only exacerbated by her quick rise to and subsequent fall from stardom. She absolutely should be in the hall of fame, it’s very sad she won’t be alive to be inducted but at what point in the past decade was she on amicable terms with the WWE and in a stable place in her own life to even do so? Is it wrong that the WWE acted like she didn’t exist for years? Probably, but they were also trying to transform into a family-friendly, publicly traded company at the same time she was having a very public meltdown. They typically tend to only rekindle relationships with ‘tarnished’ alumni who have put their lives together, ie, Jake the Snake.
None of us know the truth. All anyone can do is speculate based on the information that’s out there but I wish people would be content today to wish her well and remember her in positive ways instead of immediately pointing a finger at the WWE and Triple H.
Triple H really did a number on her.
One of our greatest world’s champions.
It is a shame she will be remembered for stag films with former European champion X-Pack.
RIP
It’s not like anyone here is really surprised by this, but we hoped that somehow, someway, she’d turn her life around. Sad news, once again.
Wow thats shocking. She really did change the womans division. Its a shame that wwe will now probably induct her. Shes done some crazy stuff afyer wrestling but the guys have done worse. Her relationship with hhh really burned her wwe bridge.
RIP Chyna
Gotta be drugs, right? I’m sure that’s what everybody’s thinking.
probably or heart related, I ran into her in santa monica a few years back and something didnt seem right.
Like you can tell when someone’s is going to die in a few years so you make sure to remember the last time you saw them so you can say something didn’t feel right when you ran into them a few ago just so you can post online how your prediction came true and be cool so cool
^ tortured sentence. Get a grip.
Smh
Never cared for her in-ring work but it’s always a sad day when someone dies too young and it’s a shame she couldn’t pull herself back together in time.
I Loved her during her DX days..R.I.P Chyna
Holy shit holy shit…
In shock
R.I.P to the 9th wonder of the world.
During her peak, she basically was brock lesnar in the women’s division. Their really was no realistic way for any woman at her time to reasonably defeat her due to how she was built (by wwe in storyline terms, and the way she was physically built).
Loved or hated her, she gained popularity during her time and she accomplished things no other woman did at the time.
Amen Red. Pretty much the perfect way to put her…right down to having a voice that in no way fits her physique. I’m trying to find some humor here this one hurts like a sonuvabitch.
I called it when she put out those weird wrestle yoga videos. I said she looked like she was high and wouldn’t be surprised if in a couple months she was found overdosed in her apartment. Tada
step 3: profit
Shiiiiit. She was the #1 redemption story I was hoping to see finish out successfully. I really hope they give her the recognition she deserves in the aftermath
I’m wondering if she’ll get an In Memoriam on Smackdown tonight. I think that’s a good gauge of whether she’ll get into the HOF.
That aside, this is heartbreaking news. She was a true pioneer of women’s wrestling, especially for female wrestlers who tackle the guys, like, ironically, Sexy Star, Ivelisse and Taya Valkyrie on Lucha Underground. But more than that, by all accounts, she was a gentle, sensitive, wonderful human being outside the ring. She had to fight a lot of personal demons, but the majority of those were from toxic relationships and being dealt a bad hand. It has much more of a taste of tragedy than other wrestling deaths.
RIP, Chyna, you were the greatest female wrestler in WWE history, and we will never forget it.
If she doesn’t get one tonight, it’s probably because they’ve already sent off the edit for the show. It actually airs on Wednesday nights in some places.
wow
I don’t know if it’s bias because it was when I started watching wrestling, but when I think of female wrestlers, she will always be THE one, the original
Was thinking about it this morning when I found out.
She really is the most popular female wrestler of all time
We’ve seen so many redemption stories that we think they’re always going to come for everyone. We tend to forget the relapses and the folks who never get back. Being a wrestler is a helluva job to try to do. Appreciate the ones who are doing it now while you still can. Hopefully these guys and gals now are and can stay more healthy substance-wise.
Sad.
wrestlers should stop dying.
RIP
RIP Chyna. You were in a category all your own and should be celebrated for all the success and advances you made in women’s wrestling.
Speaking of that, can you remove the instances of ‘WWE DIVA” in the article? WWE has abandoned the term and shouldn’t we all be following suit? She was a Women’s Champion, not wearing that silly butterfly belt.
Wow. RIP Chyna, you were in a category all your own. Your successes paved the way for all the ladies currently tearing it up on the big stage.
However, could you remove ‘WWE Diva’ from the article? It’s a term that WWE has abandoned and shouldn’t we all be following suit? Chyna was a Women’s Champion and was never associated with that butterfly belt.
I was thinking the same thing. If there’s any woman ever who’s a Superstar over a Diva I’d say it’s her
+1.
The term has been abandoned and Chyna preceded the whole “Divas” timeline regardless. If theres one female wrestler who shouldn’t be lumped into that, IMO it’s Chyna
i’ve read so many comments today on social media about how influential she was to the industry. i was surprised to read so many comments from females, who are no longer wrestling fans, sharing stories how they used to pretend to be her when “play wrestling” as children. the same way i’m sure us guys as kids wanted to be the macho man, steamboat, bret hart, flair, hulk, etc.
she is an icon of professional wrestling. i wouldn’t be surprised at all if it was in the same way andre is remembered now.
fuck wwe if they capitalize now. i could care less if she was in the hall of fame. i would prefer her not to. she doesn’t need it.
Her debut was pretty shocking to a 10 year old me, and her dominance was pretty stellar. Plus, in 97, her character was this badass heavy who also acted as the then-heel DX’s representative when it came to making deals with other heel factions. She had this awesome segment where she was enlisting Los Boricua’s assistance and she did it completely in Spanish. It was like out of a crime drama. I don’t think she could have returned in any capacity, even for a one-off return or a speech, since her demons seemed to be consistently present. But I do hope they honor her and play her theme/titantron and have either Sasha Banks or Paige do the bazooka pyro. Seriously.
“I don’t think she could have returned in any capacity, even for a one-off return or a speech, since her demons seemed to be consistently present. ”
Very well said, I tried to make the same point but you articulated it much better. Totally agree.
Not Chyna. This cuts. I can’t even speak to her importance. I loved me some Chyna. From the first time she jumped that barricade she was just boss. The Mercy to Triple H’s long haired Lex Luthor. And everything about her off camera seemed to be a sweetheart. Even when she was being a complete loon. She deserved way better than this. She was She-Hulk, she was Wonder Woman, our own female superhero.
Speaking of deserving better. As a fan. As a fan there’s no question that she deserves her spot in the hall of fame. I don’t, nor have I ever cared about the vindictive political interpersonal bull shit that has kept her out and frankly it’s beneath a “massive publicly traded corporation”. Chyna has always been money and always been a draw. That said, the other side of that equation is that now that she’s not around to reap any benefit or speak on her behalf, that she should go in is…just the most unfair, hypocritical, bull shit. BUT. Despite the fact that WWE is just going to exploit this. She still deserves this. This recognition, this immortalization. If she was kept out then the travesty of her absence would merely be amplified. So I think she should go in despite how WWE is going to capitalize on this. Because she deserves it, and we the fans deserve her.
I created an account just to comment on Chyna. This is so sad. I don’t know whether she’s a “victim” of WWE or the business, or a good example of what happens when the rush of fame is lost and can’t be recaptured. Whatever, this stinks. Joanie Laurer was talented and unique and she’ll not be forgotten.
It’s things like this that make me hope there’s an afterlife. If there is, I hope she finds peace that eluded her in life.
And I hope to meet her there and tell her how awesome she is.
