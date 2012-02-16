Finally, Your Chance To See Hulk Hogan Having Sex With Chyna

It was only a matter of time before Chyna parlayed her “please forget I wrestled” acting career into porn, and an even smaller matter of time before that porn career became all about how she used to wrestle.
From TMZ, who I’m gonna pretend are using ellipses because you need to pause and take a breather in the middle to get out these sentences:
Former WWE superstar Chyna is finally getting back in the ring … taking on 9 dudes at the same time … except it’s for a porno movie.
TMZ has learned … Chyna was totally serious about pursuing a XXX career … and just wrapped up on a Royal Rumble-inspired flick in which she locks up with a bunch of dudes who all look like famous wrestlers … including a wannabe Hulk Hogan, wannabe Triple H, wannabe Ric Flair and more.
Cue the “this is fake! Look, he stomps when he f**ks!” comments. I think what upsets me the most is that someone’s making a Royal Rumble porno and giving it 10 entrants instead of 30. Maybe the next one can feature a Money In The Stank ladder match.
Anyway, the two major points of interest here (besides a broader point about sadness) are that Chyna competed in multiple Royal Rumbles during her WWF career and that in the long long ago (before the darkness came) she dated the actual Triple H, in contrast to simply letting the gay-for-pay one put it in her butt. As you may know, Triple H made the biggest upgrade in pro dating history in the early 2000s when he went from a drugged-out bodybuilding monster to the daughter of the billionaire who ran his company.
TMZ has photos of the 9 unlucky gents who got to wear Halloween costumes and go knees-deep in Chyna, including an Iron Sheik who is probably in a worse mental state than the real one and a living version of the “john cena gay” meme from the Best And Worst Of Raw:
I wish I couldn’t see you.
The cum is here!
Alternate title for this story: WWE Muff Enough
NXTitties?
WWE: Fully loaded?
main event: a Fully Loaded strap-on match
WWE: Survive-Her Series?
featuring an appearance by Matt and Jeff, The Horny Boyz
I wouldn’t put it past either of them to actually show.
what are the chances that the fake-HHH hogs all the camera time and shouts “its time to cum on your faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaccccccccceeeeeeeeeeee”
WWE Bagging Rights?
WWE Fatal 10 Way
Can you smell what the Rock is licking!!!????
WWE: The Great American Snatch
+1
They will probably name Chyna’s “lady parts” RAW
I didn’t mention it in the post, but I’m sad they didn’t put a big fat guy in this and call him the Fuckasaurus.
he would just fake us all out though…
They would tell us he’s cumming… and then he wouldnt cum. and so on and so on….
SHOULD I DO HER!?
NOOOOOOOOOOOO!
MY BAD!
+1 SMM
I hope one of the guys is a knock off La Parka. That would be incredible.
“Who are you to fuck El Dandy?”
Also, I assume one of the guys is the actual Buff Bagwell.
+1. Bring him in as part of a tag team, “Delicious And Delicious”
Royal Bunghole? Wrestlelabia? Hummerslam?
Totaled Bunghole FTW!
DAMNIT. ROYAL BUNGHOLE FTW!
Dildo on a pole match?
The Curious Case Of Chyna’s Vagina
That has nothing to do with wrestling, but that is one strange looking vag.
I’m almost positive that one guy is Jay Lethal.
I hear she says “don’t treat me like a woman.”
With that sized clit it’s easy for someone to make that mistake.
Google it (don’t Google it).
That has to be the worst looking Doink outfit ever
Great, now I have to picture Chyna having sex on a ladder with a Shelton Benjamin and Hornswagle lookalike
$20 says Scott Steiner is calling Chyna’s agent right now.
I bet Scott goes, “HAH!” with every thrust.
Before he orgasms he starts doing pushups.
I wish they had Skinner.
Skinner, I hardly know her!
*rimshot
I’m pretty sure Chyna is willing to do rimshots too.
I was hoping the Mountie would have a cameo….
Only because of what the cattle prod would have looked like.
and his name was the MOUNTIE
wwe: In Your Ass
+1
This is a disgusting heap of depravity, but if fake John Cena brings the winged eagle WWE Championship to the ring/bed/pile-of-wet-cardboard then I’m in. Irrational love for the winged eagle championship is what holds the IWC together.
Why did they get this guy? I’m sure the real Justin Credible wasn’t busy.
[cdn.photos.tmz.com]
I think that’s supposed to be Stone Cold?
WWE Royal Cumble.
Are we SURE that “Cena look-alike” isn’t actually Ted DiBiase, Jr.?
/searching for relatively SFW “DiBiase Posse” pun…
DiBiase Pussy.
Wasn’t Buff Bagwell in a porno? Or was that just something I heard as a kid?
It wasn’t a porn, it was a terrible Skinemax-quality, straight-to-video action movie. I forget what it was called, but he played a Native American druglord, and there was some team of super-sexy spies tasked with stopping him. It was terrible, and I hate that I have seen it.
i saw it too….. :(
I am really ashamed to know this, but here goes…
Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was featured in two different movies directed by Andy Sidaris – Day of the Warrior (1996) and L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach (1998). In both movies Bagwell played Warrior, a mysterious druglord, and both movies also featured Julie Strain and Shae Marks (which was the sole reason horny 16 year old me even noticed those movies back at Blockbuster). They were beyond awful, but hey look, tits, so there.
This MIGHT be the greatest thread in the history of WithLeather.
agreed
I hope Vince makes an appearance: “I’M CUMMING DAMMIT.”
“HE’S GONNA CUM, HE’S GONNA CUM, HE’S GONNA- HE’S GONNA CUM!”
“WHAT A MANEUVER!”
“ONE, TWO, HE CAME NO HE DIDN’T”
Hummerslam
There needs to be a (fake) Big Show played by Peter North and he can be called the Big Blow or Big Load. pick your poision
poison*
She couldn’t possibly take one more “unprettier”.
I feel like maybe Nina Hartley needs to be at “ring side” as the “stunt granny”.
The Fabulous Hoohah?
If we’re doing a Secrets Of Pro Wrestling Revealed porno, might I suggest a guy named Skullfuckery?
Porno finishers, add as you see fit WithLeatherers:
Hulk Hogan: The Atomic Dick-drop
Ric Flair: The Fuck-Her Four-Ways Leglock
John Cena: The Anal Adjustment
HHH – The Pudigree.
CM Punk: The 12 Inch Anaconda Vice
Matt Hardy: Tittytwist of Fate
Chris Jericho: The Balls of Jericho, or the Load Breaker
Iron Sheik – Cameltoe Clutch (too easy, but it needed to be said)
John Cena (2): 5 knuckle children shuffle…I just died a little… :(
Chris Masters – Master Lock (full anal nelson)
I am laughing way, way too hard at the idea of an anal nelson.
Sweet Chin Music – spoiler, its a facial
Big Show – WMD (whack my dong)
Miz – the skull-fucking finale
Billy Gunn – the fame-in-her-ass-er
CM Punk – the ATM
The Stone Cold Shocker
So upset I’m late to this party, but:
Goldust: The Final Nut
DiBiase: Cream Street
JBL – Creampie From Hell
Mark Henry: World’s Strongest Slam
Beautiful DisASSter
Cody Rhodes- CrossLoads.
Rock Power Bottom
Bret Hart – The Cum-shooter
Revenge of the Take Her
Fister McMahon?
+ the most
I hope CM Spunk shows up as the Voice Of The Pantsless
Would he still make his “ball/purse” references, and would they be less offensive?
Colt Cabunny just showed up to take this movie in a WHOLE different direction!
I’m thinking this might be the only scenario where featuring Naked Mideon would be acceptable. And even then, it’s borderline at best.
I hate to be the one to break up 69 comments but Lex Steele as Koko B. Ware or I’m not watching.
If this happens….there are no words.
Sadly for you, I think Chyna isn’t interested in doing bestiality
You mean Lex Steele isn’t interested in the beastiality.
It’s pretty sad when Chyna is the more human looking one of the two.
Teddy Longdong
Sack Rider
David O. Tongue-Ass
Need to stop now, I don’t feel so good.
TEST-ICLES.
“Whatcha ya gonna do Chyna, when the 12″ python and all the Hulkamaniacs cum all over you!”
Starring Chyna’s clitoris as the Big Show.
this – wins in the interwebs
Don’t even want to think about her version of the choke slam
I want a guy (preferably the dude who played E. Honda in the 94 Street Fighter flick) to play Yokozuna and perform the Banzai Dong Drop
“Good God almighty, that’s gonorrhea’s music!!!!”
I laughed out loud at work, good luck to me explaining to the boss what I’m reading….
Is there a Jimmy Valiant knock off and is there a glass coffee table?
If i ever decide that i hate my dick and want it to die, now i know what murder weapon i’ll choose.
I can’t wait to see the look on the guy’s face when he finds out that’s not a foreign object she’s hiding in her tights.
Can we have one of the guys from the Olivia Newton John video for “lets Get physical” play the late, great Rick Rude?
Mr. Ass is about to go to main event status for once in his career