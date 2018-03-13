Great, Now John Cena Might Have To Fight The Guy From ‘Blue’s Clues’

03.13.18 5 hours ago 3 Comments

YouTube

John Cena‘s been trying desperately to find his WrestleMania match, and last night he finally lived up to everyone’s expectations and challenged the Undertaker. Today, however, Big Match John was challenged to what might be an even bigger match, although it’s unlikely to make it onto the WrestleMania card.

Yes, that’s Steve Burns, the original host of Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues. Burns hosted the children’s show from its 1996 debut until 2002, when he left the show to pursue other creative endeavors. In the years since, he’s released a couple of indie rock albums, done some acting, and hung out with the Flaming Lips. In 2016, Burns and the Lips’ Steven Drozd released a children’s album called Foreverywhere. And now he’s challenging John Cena for a match to decide the new host of Blue’s Clues. (Joe, Steve’s “brother” and replacement host on Blue’s Clues, was basically an alternate universe Shane McMahon. So the less said about that, the better.)

