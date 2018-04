Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Cena is a man of unique accomplishments. Just last week the sixteen-time WWE world champion had a movie released in which he tries to stop teens from bangin’, had his butt described in great detail by Leslie Mann, and lost a WrestleMania match to the retired mortician he’d been harassing for weeks.

You’d have to guess such a man would have also a unique schedule, but we didn’t know the specifics of it until now.