John Cena Is Reportedly Happy For Nikki Bella And Her Engagement To Artem Chigvintsev

It’s been more than a year and a half since John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up , and they’ve both moved on since then. Cena with an evolving acting career and his current girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, and Nikki with her various business ventures and former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev .

Just a few days ago, in fact, Nikki announced on Instagram that she and Artem have been engaged since November:

Despite how far things have come since her split with Cena, some fans were naturally curious about his reaction. He hasn’t said a word himself, but Bonnie Fuller’s Hollywood Life blog reports that they’ve spoken to a source close to Cena, who says he thinks it’s great.

John is very happy for Nikki and her engagement. He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on. [Nikki and Artem’s] engagement just makes it all very official and real and that the past is now the past,” the source continues. “He knew it was going to happen at some point so instead of taking it in any weird way he is only hoping for the best for her and he only wants to send good vibes her way and hopes she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem. He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving so he is happy.

Considering the Total Divas/Total Bellas narrative that Nikki always wanted to get married and have kids while John wanted neither of those things, it seems good for Nikki that she’s found someone who wants to move at her pace. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if John Cena ever moves in that direction with Shay Shariatzadeh.