Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The neverending John Cena promotional tour continued this week as the man with an honorary PhD in thuganomics rolled into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to push not only the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (of which he is hosting), but also Blockers (in which he is starring) and that little thing called WrestleMania 34 (at which he will absolutely, 100 percent be wrestling, regardless of what happens at Fastlane this Sunday).

Cena got a whopping three segments with Jimmy Fallon, discussing in the above video how he skipped his own high school prom to work, and getting Fallon to reveal his own senior prom photo. But the real magic happened in the other half of the interview, when Fallon questioned Cena about what he’s going to do at WrestleMania this year. Cena suggests he’ll wrestle a centaur, but Fallon has a better idea: Why not get married? (Y’know, because nothing has ever gone wrong at a WWE wedding.)

Cena then discusses the ongoing wedding planning with his fiancée Nikki Bella, commenting, “I’m on standby to know where and when it is, and I’ll be there,” saying he’s going to take the second half of April to learn a special wedding dance (which totally adds fuel to the fire that Cena is going away for a while after Mania). Of course, Fallon is more than willing to teach Cena the dance move Madonna taught him, so if you’ve been waiting 15 years to see John Cena gyrate suggestively a la Val Venis, simply press “play,” fam: