Jon Moxley Showed Off His Scars After The Unsanctioned Match At AEW Fyter Fest

Most of the attention paid to the more violent aspects of AEW Fyter Fest was focused on that unprotected chair shot, because it was so legitimately dangerous. For anyone who’s just uncomfortable with blood in wrestling, however, the Unsanctioned Match between Jon Moxley and Joey Janela was also pretty disturbing. For those of us who enjoy a reasonably safely-worked hardcore match, on the other hand, it kind of ruled. There weren’t just tables and chairs, but barbed wire and vast piles of thumbtacks, not to mention Mox peeling off Janela’s shoes so that he had to go full Die Hard on those thumbtacks.