Set Your DVR, Because Lucha Underground Has A Return Date For Season 4

04.11.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Lucha Underground

As you know from all our dank exclusives here, Lucha Underground is coming back for a fourth installment of the beloved (especially around these parts) El Rey series. The entire fourth season has already been taped, and since we’re all still catching up on wrestling news that WASN’T WrestleMania this week, there’s finally an official return date for Cueto’s Kids.

The decision was made back in November to bring back the program on a two-year agreement along with a smaller budget and a new location.

Our first chance to see the new-look Lucha Underground will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET on the El Rey Network.

“‘Lucha Underground’ has continually raised the bar on storytelling and athleticism and this season will be no different,” said El Rey Network President and GM, Daniel Tibbets, via a press release. “This show has re-defined wrestling, and in the process developed a passionate and devoted fan base. We are happy to offer the Believers exactly what they want, more ‘Lucha Underground.'”

Around The Web

TAGSLUCHA UNDERGROUNDLUCHA UNDERGROUND SEASON 4

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP