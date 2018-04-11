Lucha Underground

As you know from all our dank exclusives here, Lucha Underground is coming back for a fourth installment of the beloved (especially around these parts) El Rey series. The entire fourth season has already been taped, and since we’re all still catching up on wrestling news that WASN’T WrestleMania this week, there’s finally an official return date for Cueto’s Kids.

The decision was made back in November to bring back the program on a two-year agreement along with a smaller budget and a new location.

Our first chance to see the new-look Lucha Underground will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET on the El Rey Network.