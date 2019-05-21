Mick Foley Explained Why He Thinks Fans Booed The WWE 24/7 Title Announcement

05.21.19 1 hour ago

WWE

The announcement that WWE legend Mick Foley would be returning to Raw to unveil a new title was met with skepticism (Don’t they already have enough titles?) and theories (Will this be an old man, Saudi Arabia, and/or revived Hardcore Championship?), and the actual announcement of the title was audibly not enjoyed by Raw’s live audience. There were a variety of reasons fans could have been expressing their disappointment: maybe they thought the idea of a new version of the Hardcore title for the PG/social media era was a dumb idea, maybe they didn’t like the goofy-looking clock belt, or maybe they just thought another title in WWE was unnecessary.

