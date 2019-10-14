Mike Kanellis Has Asked For His Release From WWE

Mike Bennett (aka Mike Kanellis) revealed on Twitter today that he has asked for his release from WWE. He spoke well of his coworkers and the company but explained,
“Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now. I re-signed with the company back in June because I thought it was what was best for my family, and maybe from a financial standpoint it was. But I quickly realized that bringing my work frustrations and misery home with me, is not good for my family and I no longer want my daughter to see me come home defeated, sad and angry. It’s not fair to her or my wife.”
Bennett also outlined his goals for his wrestling career:
“Being a pro wrestler was and is my lifelong dream and I’m just not ready to give that up yet. I wasted 4 years of my life addicted to drugs and not caring, when I should have been having the best matches of my life. Now that I am clean, sober and motivated, I want to have those 30 minute matches. I want to travel the world and wrestle in front of UK crowds, German crowds, Japanese Crowds. I want to feel the love and excitement wrestling once gave me.”