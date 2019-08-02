8 Great: Moments From The First Two Seasons Of Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

08.02.19 18 mins ago

Netflix

8 Great is our new, extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

Season three of Netflix’s hit GLOW airs a week from today, August 9, and we wanted to celebrate the return of our favorite show on the service (to note feature a depressed horse) by discussing eight of our favorite moments from seasons one and two.

An important note here is that GLOW is at times a very dramatic and spoiler-unfriendly kind of show, so we made sure to pick eight moments that won’t spoil any of the major character or plot developments, in case you haven’t seen it yet. The idea is to get you to want to see it, and if you’re already to the point of reading about pro wrestling on the Internet, chances are, you’ll like it. Read with confidence, as we’ll only spoil a bunch of minor things.

Keep in mind, though, that most of the scenes and moments that earn actors awards — like the 2019 Emmy Betty Gilpin 100% deserves and will hopefully win — are the most important in the series, so don’t take our biased focus on the “in-ring” stuff to think there’s not more going on. It’s a great show, hopefully you don’t still need the hard sell after two seasons.

Anyway, here are 8 Great moments from seasons 1 and 2 of GLOW.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GLOW#Marc Maron#Alison Brie#Netflix
TAGSALISON BRIEAWESOME KONGBETTY GILPINGLOWGORGEOUS LADIES OF WRESTLINGKIA STEVENSMARC MARONNETFLIX
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP