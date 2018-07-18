Read New Day’s Statement On Hulk Hogan’s Return To WWE

No, this one’s a little longer.
With disgraced former champion Hulk Hogan returning to WWE’s Hall of Fame (and possibly WWE television at some point) after a “three-year suspension” for racist comments leaked during his lawsuit against Gawker, a lot of focus has rightfully been placed on how WWE’s black Superstars feel about it. There have been stories of Titus O’Neil being upset, Mark Henry’s conversation with Hogan from backstage at Extreme Rules, and now WWE’s top black stars, The New Day, have issued a statement — their only statement, per the group — on the matter.
Love the depth of the statement. Love even more the quick “lol” thrown in for a bit of grounding.
Hulk Hogan shouldn’t be on WWE TV any more. He can’t wrestle and we all know he is a racist adulterer who never lived up to anything he stood for. He doesn’t need more money or attention.
Two thirds of Hollywood can’t be on TV anymore by your standards.
I watch less than a third of what Hollywood puts out, so that’s fine.
The problem is, as we see every time there’s a Hogan story on With Spandex and his defenders come out of the woodwork, there are a ton of people that don’t give a shit about the person he is and the influence he wields so long as WWE hits that nostalgia pleasure center and reminds them of being a kid. To them, Hogan’s legacy and the things he did as part of a television show are more important than the actual person Hogan is and the actual things he did. Like being a union buster. And protecting Vince from prison by lying under oath in the steroid trials. And being a racist.
@MDVE, at the rate the MeToo Movement is going two thirds of Hollywood might end up out of a job.
I agree, Sgt., but all his garbage is still on the Network and anybody can go watch that. There’s nothing to be gained from still having around. It inclines me less to support the product.
@MDVE And that’s a problem?
@MDVE @Amaterasu’s Son I was a big Kevin Spacey fan; he was my favorite actor. I’m not going to watch his stuff any more. Anybody who’s a racist or a pedophile or any of that – I won’t miss them. I don’t care if it lessens the options on what I can watch. It’s fine.
@Dustin Q Agreed wholeheartedly. I’m of the mind that Hogan should be fired out of a cannon pointed directly at the sun, just in case it wasn’t clear.
Love the vibrant intelligence and reason on display here. Immensely refreshing. The moral of this story is, “Racist comments say more about the person saying them, than the person or people they’re directed at.”