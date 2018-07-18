Read New Day’s Statement On Hulk Hogan’s Return To WWE

WWE Raw

With disgraced former champion Hulk Hogan returning to WWE’s Hall of Fame (and possibly WWE television at some point) after a “three-year suspension” for racist comments leaked during his lawsuit against Gawker, a lot of focus has rightfully been placed on how WWE’s black Superstars feel about it. There have been stories of Titus O’Neil being upset, Mark Henry’s conversation with Hogan from backstage at Extreme Rules, and now WWE’s top black stars, The New Day, have issued a statement — their only statement, per the group — on the matter.

Via Kofi Kingston’s Twitter: