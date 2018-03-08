Hulk Hogan’s Gawker Lawsuit Is Becoming A Film (Or Maybe A Television Show)

#Hulk Hogan #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.08.18 2 Comments

Hulu

Hulk Hogan has already starred in a few television shows, from ’90s action time capsulte Thunder In Paradise to the live action parts of the Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling cartoon, but it looks like his latest project could come from an unexpected place: his lawsuit against Gawker.

That war — which included a sex tape leak, racist audio that got him fired from WWE and scrubbed from their Hall of Fame and history, a blackmail scheme and a massive settlement — was adapted into a book, which has now been acquired to be developed into a film or pretty gross TV show.

According to a report from Deadline:

David A. Neuman’s Blackrock Productions has acquired rights to develop and produce Ryan Holiday’s Portfolio/Penguin book Conspiracy – Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue which covers the tempestuous legal battle between pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea), Gawker Media and its founder Nick Denton, and Silicon Valley titan Peter Thiel …

Holiday’s book hit bookshelves last Tuesday and the author wrote the book with access and cooperation from all players involved including Hogan, Denton, and Thiel, Hogan’s lawyer, Charles Harder, and even the mysterious ‘Mr. A,’ who orchestrated the conspiracy behind the scenes.

Neuman is looking to develop the source material either for the big screen or limited TV series. “We’re very far along in exploring both options,” said Neuman. “The talent we’re talking to will help us tip the scale one way or another.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan#Pro Wrestling
TAGSGAWKERHULK HOGANIN DEVELOPMENTPRO WRESTLING

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP