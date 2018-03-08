Hulu

Hulk Hogan has already starred in a few television shows, from ’90s action time capsulte Thunder In Paradise to the live action parts of the Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling cartoon, but it looks like his latest project could come from an unexpected place: his lawsuit against Gawker.

That war — which included a sex tape leak, racist audio that got him fired from WWE and scrubbed from their Hall of Fame and history, a blackmail scheme and a massive settlement — was adapted into a book, which has now been acquired to be developed into a film or pretty gross TV show.

According to a report from Deadline: