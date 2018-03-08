Hulk Hogan has already starred in a few television shows, from ’90s action time capsulte Thunder In Paradise to the live action parts of the Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling cartoon, but it looks like his latest project could come from an unexpected place: his lawsuit against Gawker.
That war — which included a sex tape leak, racist audio that got him fired from WWE and scrubbed from their Hall of Fame and history, a blackmail scheme and a massive settlement — was adapted into a book, which has now been acquired to be developed into a film or pretty gross TV show.
According to a report from Deadline:
David A. Neuman’s Blackrock Productions has acquired rights to develop and produce Ryan Holiday’s Portfolio/Penguin book Conspiracy – Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue which covers the tempestuous legal battle between pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea), Gawker Media and its founder Nick Denton, and Silicon Valley titan Peter Thiel …
Holiday’s book hit bookshelves last Tuesday and the author wrote the book with access and cooperation from all players involved including Hogan, Denton, and Thiel, Hogan’s lawyer, Charles Harder, and even the mysterious ‘Mr. A,’ who orchestrated the conspiracy behind the scenes.
Neuman is looking to develop the source material either for the big screen or limited TV series. “We’re very far along in exploring both options,” said Neuman. “The talent we’re talking to will help us tip the scale one way or another.”
I was surprised to see Hogan featured so heavily in the Hillbilly Jim induction video a few nights ago during Raw. Was that the first time they’ve mentioned him on TV since all this happened?
Also, Ryan Holiday is awful.
The tin-hat wearing conspiracy theorist in me believes the only reason that they are inducting Hill Billy Jim is to feature Hogan. Which in turn is to set up Hogan’s return (which I hope never happens)