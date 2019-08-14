The New WWE Performance Center Class Includes EVOLVE And Impact Stars

08.14.19 2 hours ago

WOW Women of Wrestling

WWE announced the latest batch of signees to the Performance Center today and it includes some stars from the independent scene as well as some interesting lesser-known recruits.

The least surprising PC announcement is EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. Like many WWE signings, he was shown in the audience at NXT TakeOver. Uniquely, though, he used the appearance to promote upcoming Evolve Wrestling events. Theory also said he wants to bring the Evolve Championship to a TakeOver in the future, so it’s possible he continues to hold this title for a while.

