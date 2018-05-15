YouTube/Extra

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup has been one of the biggest wrestling stories of the last month as the wedding set up by a WrestleMania proposal fell apart weeks before it was set to take place.

There have been plenty of rumors about why the two split up, but both Cena and Bella made public appearances on Tuesday and spoke about their relationship ending and what led to that, with the hope from both they can work things out. First, it was Cena who had an emotional interview on Today with Hoda and Kathie Lee as he detailed his heartbreak and how he has to force himself to get out of the house and talk to strangers.

Cena also said that he unequivocally hopes to be back with Nikki and was insistent that he wants to marry her and have kids, something that was long a sticking point in their relationship. Nikki, meanwhile, was at NBC Universal’s upfronts promoting the upcoming season of Total Bellas and naturally got asked about the Cena interview, which she had not seen yet. Her response was a bit cringeworthy.