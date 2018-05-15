John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup has been one of the biggest wrestling stories of the last month as the wedding set up by a WrestleMania proposal fell apart weeks before it was set to take place.
There have been plenty of rumors about why the two split up, but both Cena and Bella made public appearances on Tuesday and spoke about their relationship ending and what led to that, with the hope from both they can work things out. First, it was Cena who had an emotional interview on Today with Hoda and Kathie Lee as he detailed his heartbreak and how he has to force himself to get out of the house and talk to strangers.
Cena also said that he unequivocally hopes to be back with Nikki and was insistent that he wants to marry her and have kids, something that was long a sticking point in their relationship. Nikki, meanwhile, was at NBC Universal’s upfronts promoting the upcoming season of Total Bellas and naturally got asked about the Cena interview, which she had not seen yet. Her response was a bit cringeworthy.
I hate my self for it, but for some reason I am all in on this shit show.
It’s a pretty weird car crash, one that you want to see if they planned on blowing up the vehicles or if it really was an “accident.”
Is WWE on a European tour right now? I would love to hear what the England crowd would chant if Cena showed up.
Also …WERK!
You know what people who have been in a hurtful breakup like to do?
Talk about it in public. A lot.
Pretty much every celebrity break-up is discussed in public.
The only thing cringworthy is how bad an actress she is. This shit is so staged it isn’t even funny.
I’m beginning to this this was all a work and that’s outrageous isn’t it?
If this doesn’t end with a Cena/Nikki vs Bryan/Brie with Johnny as the referee for custody of Birdie what was really the point?
Once they get back together and Cena spawns with Nikki, it will be a “Baby on a Pole” match.
I’ve been saying this shit was fake back when he proposed to her at 33 and I still think it’s fake today. Unreal.
This whole thing is such a shameless publicity stunt that I won’t waste time complaining that Cena’s “emotional” Today interview is just more Robin Thicke-ass manipulative BS, or that their whole on-air relationship is a text-book example of an emotionally and literally manipulative and uneven partnership, or that the manipulative BS should probably be called out over someones “cringeworthy” response to being blindsided by said manipulative BS at a public event. So I’ll just say that the word Cringeworthy, Cringy, and all of its variants should be shot into the sun.