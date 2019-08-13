NJPW Made Announcements About The Super J-Cup, Upcoming Title Matches, And A Wrestle Kingdom Possibility

08.13.19 2 hours ago

NJPW

Following a dramatic G1 Climax final, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced what they have coming up next. In a press conference streamed on NJPW World on August 13, the company revealed big matches for their upcoming Royal Quest event in London as well as the lineup for the Super J-Cup tour on the West Coast of the United States.

After most of New Japan’s junior heavyweight wrestlers spent a month out of action and/or out of the spotlight as the heavyweight tournament of the G1 Climax was going on, they’ll be back in action from August 22-25 for the Super J-Cup. Before this press conference, the wrestlers announced for the tournament were Sho, Dragon Lee, TJP, Ryusuke Taguchi, Taiji Ishimori, Carístico (FKA the first Sin Cara and first Místico), Yoh, Bushi, legendary indie wrestler Amazing Red, Rocky Romero, Jonathan Gresham, Soberano Jr., and Clark Connors. Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, and El Phantasmo – three men who have been embroiled in a Chaos-Bullet Club friendship drama triangle since Best of the Super Juniors – were added to the lineup today.

Around The Web

TAGSG1G1 CLIMAXG1 CLIMAX 29NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWSUPER J-CUP
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP