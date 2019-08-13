NJPW

Following a dramatic G1 Climax final, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced what they have coming up next. In a press conference streamed on NJPW World on August 13, the company revealed big matches for their upcoming Royal Quest event in London as well as the lineup for the Super J-Cup tour on the West Coast of the United States.

After most of New Japan’s junior heavyweight wrestlers spent a month out of action and/or out of the spotlight as the heavyweight tournament of the G1 Climax was going on, they’ll be back in action from August 22-25 for the Super J-Cup. Before this press conference, the wrestlers announced for the tournament were Sho, Dragon Lee, TJP, Ryusuke Taguchi, Taiji Ishimori, Carístico (FKA the first Sin Cara and first Místico), Yoh, Bushi, legendary indie wrestler Amazing Red, Rocky Romero, Jonathan Gresham, Soberano Jr., and Clark Connors. Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, and El Phantasmo – three men who have been embroiled in a Chaos-Bullet Club friendship drama triangle since Best of the Super Juniors – were added to the lineup today.