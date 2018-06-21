NJPW

In case you weren’t already excited for New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s next show in the United States, the G1 Special in San Francisco, from the three title matches that were already announced, the recently announced rest of the card should get you aboard the hype train. Not only will American fans be able to watch the July 7 Cow Palace show live on TV at a normal time for television viewing, not only will we see the Bullet Club drama finally come to an end (caveat: they said that was going to happen a while ago too), but we’ll also see featuring packed with many NJPW’s most popular wrestlers and guest stars.

Here’s the full lineup of matches for the G1 Special in San Francisco:

Sho, Yoh, Rocky Romero, Gedo, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, King Haku

Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

Kushida and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hangman Page and Marty Scurll

NEVER Openweight Championship match: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Evil and Sanada

Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bushi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee

IWGP US Heavyweight Championship match: Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Heavyweight Championship match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody

Will any of these titles change hands, changing the balance of power in NJPW yet again after Dominion? Will Hiromu and Dragon Lee take their rivalry to its logical conclusion and actually kill each other this time? Who will get Tongan Death Gripped by recent With Spandex podcast guest [King] Haku/Meng? Mostly importantly, will Yano be able to low blow ZSJ or will he be thwarted again by his boney knees and fast reflexes?

What do you think of the card for New Japan’s third-ever United States show? Do you think any surprise guests will show up? Let us know in the comments.